Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 out of 5 Iranian-made Shahed drones

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 22, 2023 4:46 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces destroyed four out of five Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched at Ukraine on the evening of April 21, the Air Force said on Telegram.

Russian forces launched the drones at Ukraine from the south-eastern border, according to the post.

The Air Force did not say where the drones were headed or if there were any casualties or damage as a result of the attacks.

Russia launched a drone attack on Vinnystia Oblast overnight on April 21. While most of the drones were shot down over the area, one hit an infrastructure facility in the oblast, Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk reported.

Earlier the same night, Russia also launched drones at Kyiv and Poltava oblasts. A drone strike in Poltava Oblast reportedly caused a fire and damage to civilian infrastructure. No casualties were reported.

According to the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration the drone attack on Kyiv Oblast was the first in 25 days.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.