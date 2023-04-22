Air Force: Ukraine downs 4 out of 5 Iranian-made Shahed drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces destroyed four out of five Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched at Ukraine on the evening of April 21, the Air Force said on Telegram.

Russian forces launched the drones at Ukraine from the south-eastern border, according to the post.

The Air Force did not say where the drones were headed or if there were any casualties or damage as a result of the attacks.

Russia launched a drone attack on Vinnystia Oblast overnight on April 21. While most of the drones were shot down over the area, one hit an infrastructure facility in the oblast, Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk reported.

Earlier the same night, Russia also launched drones at Kyiv and Poltava oblasts. A drone strike in Poltava Oblast reportedly caused a fire and damage to civilian infrastructure. No casualties were reported.

According to the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration the drone attack on Kyiv Oblast was the first in 25 days.