Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia attacks Kyiv, Poltava Oblast with drones overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 21, 2023 7:31 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a drone attack against Kyiv and Ukraine's central Poltava Oblast, where civilian infrastructure was damaged, overnight on April 21, the government said.

"After a 25-day lull, the capital of Ukraine suffered another air attack from the enemy, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration wrote on Telegram.

The administration said that eight Russian drones were "detected and shot down" near Kyiv. It also said that the drones were likely a new batch of Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones and were fired from the "north."

Russia also launched a drone attack against Poltava Oblast, causing "destruction of civil infrastructure," Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin said on Telegram. First responders were at the site of the attack working to control the fire, Lunin said.

No casualties were reported in either the Kyiv area or Poltava Oblast.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
