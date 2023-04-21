Russia targets critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast with Iranian drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast with Iranian Shahed drones overnight on April 21, Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk reported on national television.

According to Humeniuk, though most of the Shahed drones were shot down, at least one hit was recorded.

Humeniuk also added the drones were likely attempting to target not only critical infrastructure but Ukrainian air defense stocks.

Eight drones were also detected and shot down near Kyiv. The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said that the drones were likely a new batch of Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones and were fired from the "north."

Russia also launched a drone attack against Poltava Oblast, causing "destruction of civil infrastructure," Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin said on Telegram.

No human casualties have reported in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, or Poltava oblasts.