Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia targets critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast with Iranian drones overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 21, 2023 10:25 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked an infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast with Iranian Shahed drones overnight on April 21, Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk reported on national television.

According to Humeniuk, though most of the Shahed drones were shot down, at least one hit was recorded.

Humeniuk also added the drones were likely attempting to target not only critical infrastructure but Ukrainian air defense stocks.  

Eight drones were also detected and shot down near Kyiv. The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said that the drones were likely a new batch of Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones and were fired from the "north."

Russia also launched a drone attack against Poltava Oblast, causing "destruction of civil infrastructure," Poltava Oblast Governor Dmytro Lunin said on Telegram.

No human casualties have reported in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, or Poltava oblasts.

How Russia uses Iranian drones to try to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defense
Russia’s been shelling civilian housing and infrastructure since the war escalated on Feb. 24 and has a body count in the thousands to show for it. But recently, Moscow prioritized attacking power plants throughout Ukraine, damaging more than a third with big missile and loitering munition attacks.…
Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.