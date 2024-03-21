Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attack, Kyiv, Kinzhal, Missile attack
Air Force: Ukraine downs 31 missiles overnight

by Olena Goncharova March 21, 2024 7:56 AM 1 min read
MIM-104 Patriot short-range anti-aircraft missile systems for defense against aircraft, cruise missiles, and medium-range tactical ballistic missiles photographed on July 24, 2022, at Rzeszow Airport, Poland. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down all of the missiles launched by Russia overnight on March 21, the Air Force said in its morning update.

According to the report, 11 Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers fired two ballistic missiles, as well as 29 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Volgodonsk area in Rostov Oblast and Saratov Oblast's Engels.

Kyiv remained the main targeted of the attack. Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire units were engaged in repelling the aerial assault. The missiles targeting the capital were intercepted in Kyiv Oblast.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, at least 10 residents sustained injuries in the assault, with two requiring hospitalization. Among the victims, six were from Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, while the remaining four were from the Svyatoshynsky district.

The attack damaged several residential buildings, a kindergarten, commercial establishments, infrastructure, and vehicles. Emergency services have been working at the impacted sites, and assessments are underway to ascertain the full extent of the destruction.

Russia attacks 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 2
Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 390 times in 56 separate attacks throughout the day, injuring two people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 20.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Olena Goncharova
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.