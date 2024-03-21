Air Force: Ukraine downs 31 missiles overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down all of the missiles launched by Russia overnight on March 21, the Air Force said in its morning update.

According to the report, 11 Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers fired two ballistic missiles, as well as 29 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Volgodonsk area in Rostov Oblast and Saratov Oblast's Engels.

Kyiv remained the main targeted of the attack. Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire units were engaged in repelling the aerial assault. The missiles targeting the capital were intercepted in Kyiv Oblast.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, at least 10 residents sustained injuries in the assault, with two requiring hospitalization. Among the victims, six were from Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, while the remaining four were from the Svyatoshynsky district.

The attack damaged several residential buildings, a kindergarten, commercial establishments, infrastructure, and vehicles. Emergency services have been working at the impacted sites, and assessments are underway to ascertain the full extent of the destruction.