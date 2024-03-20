Skip to content
Russia attacks 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 2

by Dmytro Basmat March 21, 2024 1:58 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Sumy on March 7, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 390 times in 56 separate attacks throughout the day, injuring two people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 20.

The communities of Khotin, Myropillia, Mykolaiv, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne, Druzhbivka, and Svesy were targeted.

In the village of Yunakivka one person was injured as a result of Russian mortar fire. While in the town of Bilopillia, one person was injured as a result of artillery shelling.

No details were provided on the extent of their injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, rocket, drone, and grenade launcher attacks. Mines were also dropped by drones onto a community.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks reported with 203 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located directly on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Amid an up-tick in Russian attacks, authorities have been working to increase evacuation efforts in the town Velyka Pysarivka with nearly 300 residents being evacuated this week.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks. The town of Velyka Pysarivka has become a main target of attack for Russia.

Earlier this week, a Russian aerial bomb Velyka Pysarivka killed one and injured one more, while also causing damage to multiple homes, a hospital, and a kindergarten. An attack on March 19 also killed one civilian in the town.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

On March 12, a number of anti-Kremlin militia units consisting of Russian fighters had taken control of the bordering village of Tyotkino in Russia's Kursk Oblast. Tyotkino is located just a few kilometers across the border from many of the Sumy Oblast communities targeted by Russia.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Ukraine news
5:38 PM

Military: Situation near Robotyne 'in flux' but not critical.

The line of contact near the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is "in flux," but the situation is "not critical" despite Russian troops assaults in the area, Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command said on March 20.
