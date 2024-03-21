UPDATE: Russia's mass missile attack on Kyiv injures at least 10, including child

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details emerge.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv early in the morning of March 21, injuring at least 10 people and causing damage to homes and infrastructure throughout the city.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, at least 10 residents were injured in the attack. Two were hospitalized. Six of the victims were residents of Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi while the remaining four were residents of the Svyatoshynsky district.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said one of the Shevchenkivskyi district victims was a child.

The attack damaged apartment buildings, a kindergarten, a business, infrastructure, and vehicles. Emergency services are working at the attack sites and the full extent of the damage is being investigated amid ongoing attacks.

The Air Force reported that Russian forces launched Kinzhal ballistic missiles at Kyiv overnight. The military also warned of missile threats throughout the country.

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv early in the morning of March 21 amid threats of a massive Russian missile attack, according to reports from city and military authorities.

A series of explosions occurred in the capital around 5 a.m., Klitschko said. Kyiv Independent correspondents reported hearing over a dozen in the city.

Falling rock fragments in the Podilskyi district caused a fire to break out at a transformer substation and at a two-story non-residential building, Klitschko reported.

The roof of a residential building in the Podilskyi district is also on fire.

In the Svyatoshynsky district, the attack damaged a kindergarten and two nine-story apartment buildings.

A residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was also hit, Klitschko said. Residents are being evacuated from the burning building. Cars are on fire in the area and firefighters have been dispatched to the scene.