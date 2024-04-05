Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs all 13 Shahed drones launched overnight

by Sonya Bandouil April 5, 2024 8:21 AM 1 min read
\Remains of a Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition in Kyiv on May 12, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces launched two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and 13 Shahed drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported on the morning of April 5.

Ukrainian air defense units successfully intercepted all 13 Shahed drones.

According to the Air Force, the drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, and the missiles from Belgorod Oblast in Russia.

Mobile firing groups shot down the drones over Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Russian forces have launched barrages of missiles and drones targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent weeks. Two Russian strikes on the city of Kharkiv killed four people, including three first responders, and injured 12 during the early hours of April 4.

Ukraine war latest: Russian double-tap attack on Kharkiv kills 4, including first responders
Key developments on April 4: * Russian double-tap attack on Kharkiv kills 4, including first responders * SBU: Russian forces used cyberattack to target Ukraine’s 128th brigade * German FM says Berlin will initiate search for more air defense for Ukraine * Energoatom: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Sonya Bandouil
News Feed

5:14 AM

Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked six border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 4, firing 15 times and causing at least 83 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
12:46 AM

Czech FM: Ukrainians are fighting for all of Europe.

"(Ukrainians) really depend on our help and we in turn depend on the fact that the Ukrainians are also fighting for the security of the whole of Europe, so we are in this together," Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.
12:00 AM

Russia claims drone attack on Kursk.

Drones attacked Russia's Kursk region during the late hours of April 4, allegedly setting fire to civilian infrastructure, Roman Starovoyt, the regional governor, announced via Telegram.
9:29 PM

Media: Ukraine working with Hungary to unblock EU funding.

Ukraine is addressing demands from Hungary to deal with the unresolved issues of Ukraine's national minorities in order to unblock the eighth tranche of the 500 million euros to the European Peace Facility, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on April 4.
7:04 PM

Moldovan border guards discover drone debris.

Fragments of what appears to be a Russian Shahed-type attack drone have been found in Moldova, around 500 meters from the border with Ukraine, the Moldovan Border Police reported on April 4.
6:53 PM

SBU: Russian forces used cyberattack to target Ukraine's 128th brigade.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on April 4 that it uncovered evidence that Russian forces were able to hack into the devices of military personnel in order to guide a missile to strike the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, killing at least 19 Ukrainian soldiers, in November last year.
