Air Force: Ukraine downs all 13 Shahed drones launched overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and 13 Shahed drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported on the morning of April 5.

Ukrainian air defense units successfully intercepted all 13 Shahed drones.

According to the Air Force, the drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, and the missiles from Belgorod Oblast in Russia.

Mobile firing groups shot down the drones over Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Russian forces have launched barrages of missiles and drones targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure in recent weeks. Two Russian strikes on the city of Kharkiv killed four people, including three first responders, and injured 12 during the early hours of April 4.