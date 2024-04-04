State Emergency Service: Russian double-tap attacks have killed 91 first responders, injured 348

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's "double-tap" attacks against Ukraine have killed 91 first responders and injured 348 since the start of the full-scale war, Suspilne reported on April 4, citing information from the State Emergency Service.

The Kyiv Independent has previously reported on Russia's use of so-called "double-tap" strikes, in which there is an initial strike followed by a second - with a delay - so that it can potentially wound or kill first responders.

Most recently, Russian forces used such a tactic in a drone attack against Kharkiv overnight on April 4, killing three State Emergency Service employees: 52-year-old Vladyslav Lohinov, 32-year-old Serhii Baidalinov, and 41-year-old Volodymyr Matiushenko.

Another rescue worker was injured and is in serious condition, the State Emergency Service said. The attack also killed one other resident and injured 12.

In March, first responders and police officers were among the killed and injured in a double-tap missile attack against the southern port city of Odesa.