Air Force: Ukraine downs 7 of 9 attack drones overnight

Ukrainian forces shot down seven of the nine Shahed "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Nov. 14.

The drones were launched from Krasnodar Krai, the Air Force said.

Russia also launched an Iskander ballistic missile from Russian-occupied Crimea and a Kh-35 guided missile from the airspace of Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Air Force did not release more information about the missile attack.

Russian forces used six Shahed drones in a evening attack on Izium on Nov. 13, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Four drones were shot down by air defense.

One drone was also shot down overnight over Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak said.