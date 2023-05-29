Update: 30 drones, 36 cruise missiles shot down overnight in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to updated information by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia launched 40 cruise missiles and 38 attack drones in the overnight attack.

Ukraine’s air defense successfully intercepted 30 Shahed kamikaze drones and 36 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, the General Staff wrote.

The Air Force earlier reported that the cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95 bomber planes from the direction of the Caspian Sea, while Shahed-136/131 drones conducted 35 strikes from the northern and the southern directions.

Air raid alerts were activated early on May 29 in all Ukrainian oblasts. Air defense was at work in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Lviv, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Kyiv experienced Russia's 15th air assault on the city in May, marking the second consecutive overnight attack of similar intensity. No significant damages or casualties were reported in Kyiv.

From the 67 targets shot down overnight, up to 40 were downed over the capital alone.