Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: 30 drones, 36 cruise missiles shot down overnight in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek May 29, 2023 10:41 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to updated information by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia launched 40 cruise missiles and 38 attack drones in the overnight attack.

Ukraine’s air defense successfully intercepted 30 Shahed kamikaze drones and 36 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, the General Staff wrote.

The Air Force earlier reported that the cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95 bomber planes from the direction of the Caspian Sea, while Shahed-136/131 drones conducted 35 strikes from the northern and the southern directions.

Air raid alerts were activated early on May 29 in all Ukrainian oblasts. Air defense was at work in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Lviv, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Kyiv experienced Russia's 15th air assault on the city in May, marking the second consecutive overnight attack of similar intensity. No significant damages or casualties were reported in Kyiv.

From the 67 targets shot down overnight, up to 40 were downed over the capital alone.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
