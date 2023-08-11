Air Force: Ukraine intercepted 1 of 4 missiles launched at Ivano-Frankivsk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces intercepted one out of four Kh-47 Kinzhal missiles that Russia targeted at an airfield in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on Aug. 11, the Air Force reported.

The report said that four Russian MiG-31K fighter jets launched the missiles at around 10 a.m. from the northern direction from Russia's Tula and Lipetsk oblasts, aiming at the Kolomyia airfield in western Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

According to the Air Force, one of the projectiles was shot down over Kyiv Oblast. In the capital, missile debris fell in three locations in the Obolonskyi district, including a children's hospital territory, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported. There were no casualties.

The other Kinzhals struck near the Kolomiia airfield and damaged civilian infrastructure. One of the missiles hit a private residence in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, killing an 8-year-old child, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said that Russian forces targeted military airfields, as well as young pilots who are scheduled to undergo training on Western F-16 fighter jets.

Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, which borders Romania, is a rare target of Russian attacks. The region lies hundreds of kilometers away from the front lines.