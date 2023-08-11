Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine intercepted 1 of 4 missiles launched at Ivano-Frankivsk

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 11, 2023 4:28 PM 2 min read
Remains of a Russian Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023. Fragments of various types of weapons are currently being studied at the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces intercepted one out of four Kh-47 Kinzhal missiles that Russia targeted at an airfield in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on Aug. 11, the Air Force reported.

The report said that four Russian MiG-31K fighter jets launched the missiles at around 10 a.m. from the northern direction from Russia's Tula and Lipetsk oblasts, aiming at the Kolomyia airfield in western Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

According to the Air Force, one of the projectiles was shot down over Kyiv Oblast. In the capital, missile debris fell in three locations in the Obolonskyi district, including a children's hospital territory, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported. There were no casualties.

The other Kinzhals struck near the Kolomiia airfield and damaged civilian infrastructure. One of the missiles hit a private residence in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, killing an 8-year-old child, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said that Russian forces targeted military airfields, as well as young pilots who are scheduled to undergo training on Western F-16 fighter jets.

Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, which borders Romania, is a rare target of Russian attacks. The region lies hundreds of kilometers away from the front lines.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
