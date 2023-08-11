Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Child killed in Russian missile strike on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova August 11, 2023 2:36 PM 2 min read
The house damaged by a Russian missile strike on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on Aug. 11, 2023. (Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces hit a private residence in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on Aug. 11, killing an 8-year-old child, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

A family with three children has lived in the house, the prosecutors wrote, adding that the data on other victims is being clarified.

A farm building was also damaged in the settlement located in the Kolomyia district.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched four Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine at around 10 a.m. local time.

The rockets entered Ukraine's airspace from the northern direction, heading southwest to a local airfield in Kolomyia, the Air Force wrote.

A missile was shot down over Kyiv Oblast while the rest of them hit near the airfield, including the residential area where the victims lived, the military added.

In Kyiv, missile debris fell in three locations in the Obolonskyi district, including a children's hospital territory, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. There were no casualties.

Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, which borders Romania, is a rare subject of Russian attacks. The region lies hundreds of kilometers apart from the front lines.

‘That’s it, it’s death, guys.’ What we know about Russia’s killing of 2 Ukrainian teenagers in occupied Berdiansk
On the evening of June 24, 16-year-olds Tihran Ohannisian and Mykyta Khanhanov went for a walk in their hometown of Berdiansk, a Russian-occupied city in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The two got some street food, saw some friends, and discussed how they would celebrate Khanhanov’s 17…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.