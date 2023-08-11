Child killed in Russian missile strike on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces hit a private residence in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast on Aug. 11, killing an 8-year-old child, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

A family with three children has lived in the house, the prosecutors wrote, adding that the data on other victims is being clarified.

A farm building was also damaged in the settlement located in the Kolomyia district.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched four Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missiles to attack Ukraine at around 10 a.m. local time.

The rockets entered Ukraine's airspace from the northern direction, heading southwest to a local airfield in Kolomyia, the Air Force wrote.

A missile was shot down over Kyiv Oblast while the rest of them hit near the airfield, including the residential area where the victims lived, the military added.

In Kyiv, missile debris fell in three locations in the Obolonskyi district, including a children's hospital territory, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. There were no casualties.

Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, which borders Romania, is a rare subject of Russian attacks. The region lies hundreds of kilometers apart from the front lines.