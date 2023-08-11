Mayor: Missile debris falls at children's hospital, damages house in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

During the Russian Aug. 11 attack, missile debris fell in three locations in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district, including a children's hospital territory, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

The roof of a house was damaged on the capital's Bohatyrska Street, according to Klitschko.

A missile fragment was also found on the territory of a local dacha (country house) neighborhood, the mayor said on Telegram.

No casualties were reported.

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv early on Aug. 11 after Russia launched Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles at the region, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Explosions were also reported in Khmelnytskyi and Vinnytsia oblasts. Regional authorities haven't commented yet on the consequences of the attack.

The air raid alert was activated across Ukraine at about 9:50 a.m. local time when Russian MiG-31K jets took off from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region.