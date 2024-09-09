The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Advisor to strategic industries minister, soldier Yaroslav Oliinyk killed in car crash

by Kateryna Denisova September 9, 2024 10:27 AM 1 min read
Advisor to Ukraine's strategic industries minister and soldier Yaroslav Oliinyk. (Strategic Industries Minister)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Advisor to Ukraine's strategic industries minister and soldier Yaroslav Oliinyk with the call-sign "Loki" was killed in a car accident, presidential advisor Alexander Kamyshin said on Sept. 8.

Oliinyk's wife, Nina, was also killed in a car crash.

Oliinyk, 28, joined the ministry, then headed by Kamyshin, in November 2023 and was in charge of the cooperation with drone manufacturers.

For a while, Oliinyk was also a consultant on the use of drones for the Ukrainian Come Back Alive foundation.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Oliinyk joined Ukraine's Armed Forces and served as a drone operator. He participated in battles in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts, as well as in the Kharkiv offensive in the fall of 2022.

Ukraine wants to develop AI for drone swarms, ‘cheap’ missiles, Fedorov says
Ukraine seeks to involve weapons manufacturers in developing AI for drone swarms and “cheap missiles” to counter Russian kamikaze drones, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said at the Globsec Forum in Prague on Aug. 30, as reported by a Kyiv Independent reporter.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
