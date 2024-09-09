Advisor to strategic industries minister, soldier Yaroslav Oliinyk killed in car crash

This audio is created with AI assistance

Advisor to Ukraine's strategic industries minister and soldier Yaroslav Oliinyk with the call-sign "Loki" was killed in a car accident, presidential advisor Alexander Kamyshin said on Sept. 8.

Oliinyk's wife, Nina, was also killed in a car crash.

Oliinyk, 28, joined the ministry, then headed by Kamyshin, in November 2023 and was in charge of the cooperation with drone manufacturers.

For a while, Oliinyk was also a consultant on the use of drones for the Ukrainian Come Back Alive foundation.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Oliinyk joined Ukraine's Armed Forces and served as a drone operator. He participated in battles in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts, as well as in the Kharkiv offensive in the fall of 2022.