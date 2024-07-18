Global peace summit communique reaches 87 signatories

This audio is created with AI assistance

The global peace summit communique has reached 87 signatories so far, Swiss President Viola Amherd said on July 18 at the European Political Community Summit, attended by a Kyiv Independent reporter.

Switzerland hosted Ukraine's global peace summit on June 15-16, with around 100 countries and organizations in attendance. Seventy-eight states and four organizations signed the final joint communique of the peace summit on June 16.

"Additional countries continue to sign the communique, even some of which were not present at the summit," Amherd said.

Some of the countries that signed the communique after the summit include Tonga, Barbados, and Guyana.

Some countries that participated in the summit but were notably absent from the list of signatories included India, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Colombia, South Africa, Thailand, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates. Russia was not invited and China did not attend the event.

Amherd said that the global peace summit "represents the only initiative that enjoys broad support across all continents."

"Other peace plans don't enjoy the same kind of endorsement."

The communique shows that despite the different points of view shared at the peace summit, participants "managed to agree on a common vision," Amherd added.

"We will particularly focus on strengthening the bridges that we have been able to build the Global South and China," Amherd said.

Kyiv said it aims to invite a Russian representative to the second conference to present a peace plan based on President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula and international input.