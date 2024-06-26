Skip to content
Kingdom of Tonga joins global peace summit communique, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova June 26, 2024 11:54 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a press conference in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on March 31, 2023. (Kyodo News via Getty Images)
The Kingdom of Tonga has become the ninth participant to sign the joint communique following the first global peace summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 26.

"We can see that the principles outlined in this historic document are shared by countries from all over the world. We value Tonga's commitment to them," Zelensky wrote on X.

Switzerland hosted Ukraine's global peace summit on June 15-16, with over 90 countries and organizations in attendance.

Seventy-eight states and four organizations signed the final joint communique of the peace summit on June 16.

"The goals of achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and resorting respect for international law are in the best interests of all states, including island states in Oceania," the president added.

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople added its signature to the joint communique of the global pace summit for Ukraine, while Rwanda's signature disappeared on June 17 following the summit.

Zelensky also announced on June 19 that Antigua, Barbuda, and the Organization of American States had joined the communique. Zambia signed it the next day as well.

Barbados and the Marshall Islands signed the joint communique on June 22, while Gayana joined it on June 25.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
11:39 PM

State Department confirms death of US embassy employee in Kyiv.

"We can confirm the death of the U.S. government employee who was under chief mission authority at the embassy in Kyiv. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our colleague," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing on June 26.
