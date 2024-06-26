Kingdom of Tonga joins global peace summit communique, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kingdom of Tonga has become the ninth participant to sign the joint communique following the first global peace summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 26.

"We can see that the principles outlined in this historic document are shared by countries from all over the world. We value Tonga's commitment to them," Zelensky wrote on X.

Switzerland hosted Ukraine's global peace summit on June 15-16, with over 90 countries and organizations in attendance.

Seventy-eight states and four organizations signed the final joint communique of the peace summit on June 16.

"The goals of achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and resorting respect for international law are in the best interests of all states, including island states in Oceania," the president added.

The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople added its signature to the joint communique of the global pace summit for Ukraine, while Rwanda's signature disappeared on June 17 following the summit.

Zelensky also announced on June 19 that Antigua, Barbuda, and the Organization of American States had joined the communique. Zambia signed it the next day as well.

Barbados and the Marshall Islands signed the joint communique on June 22, while Gayana joined it on June 25.