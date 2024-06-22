Zelensky: Two more countries sign global peace summit communique

This audio is created with AI assistance

Barbados and the Marshall Islands have signed the joint communique of Ukraine's peace summit, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on June 22.

"We see growing global support for (Ukraine's) Peace Formula, meaning the support for the UN Charter, which we want to restore to full force," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

"We value our island state partners and call on everyone to join us in developing a vision of a just peace for Ukraine and all nations around the world."

Switzerland hosted Ukraine's global peace summit on June 15-16, with over 90 countries and organizations in attendance. Russia and China did not attend.

Seventy-eight states and four organizations signed the final joint communique of the peace summit on June 16.

Some countries that were notably absent from the list of signatories included India, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Colombia, South Africa, Thailand, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates.

On June 17, Rwanda's signature disappeared from the document.

Six more signatures were added to the joint communique after the summit, according to Zelensky.

"We keep working to ensure that their number will continue to grow," he added.

Zelensky previously announced on June 19 that Antigua, Barbuda, and the Organization of American States had joined the communique following the peace summit. Zambia had also signed it the next day.

Kyiv is planning to arrange the second global peace summit before the end of 2024.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Singapore, Kateryna Zelenko, said in an interview published on June 20 that Kyiv would also consider participating in a Beijing-led peace conference with Russia's presence if the talks are based on the principles of the "U.N. Charter and international law."