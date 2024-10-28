Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian military
Edit post

650,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in war against Ukraine, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova October 28, 2024 6:56 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky commemorating Ukrainian soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces on the Territorial Defense Day of Ukraine in Kyiv on Oct. 7, 2024. (Oleg Palchyk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 650,000 troops, including killed and wounded, in the war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Times of India, published on Oct. 28.

Over 690,000 Russian military personnel were put out of action since the beginning of its full-scale invasion in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Besides the wounded and killed, this figure also includes those who were captured.

Estonian intelligence estimated that Russia could lose up to 40,000 personnel in October.

"Russia itself has killed a lot of Russians. A lot of mobilized Russian soldiers were killed by the Russian army itself because they were afraid to attack, to perish under the bullets, or to be wounded. So, they retreated and then were killed by their army," Zelensky told Times of India.

"This is their law of war," Zelensky said.

Zelensky added that Russia also does not pickup its dead soldiers from the battlefield, leaving their bodies to rot on the ground.

Speaking about the situation at the front, the president said that in eastern Ukraine, the Russian army is advancing by employing human attack waves, "throwing its soldiers into a meat grinder."

In recent months, Russian troops have been conducting a grinding advance in eastern Ukraine, making territorial gains while incurring heavy losses.

Russian troops set their sights on Pokrovsk and Chasiv Yar, among other targets, with the latter located on a higher ground, after capturing Avdiivka in February. The higher ground could give Russian troops a key strategic advantage in attacks on other towns in Donetsk Oblast.

Meet the Ukrainian prisoner soldiers entering the fray in the Battle of Donbas
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. DONETSK OBLAST – Sitting around in the long, dry grass outside an abandoned village house, two dozen men in summer military fatigues…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:46 AM

Russia's attacks kill 5 civilians in Kherson Oblast.

At least five civilians were killed and four injured in Russian attacks on Oct. 27 in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, which remains divided by the front line and frequently endures Russian artillery, drone, and missile strikes.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.