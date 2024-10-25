Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian military
Edit post

Russian troop losses for October could hit 40,000, Estonian intelligence suggests

by Kateryna Hodunova October 25, 2024 9:09 PM 2 min read
A Russian serviceman patrols a destroyed residential area in the city of Sievierodonetsk, Donetsk Oblast, on July 12, 2022. Sievierodonetsk has been occupied by Russian troops since June 2022. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troop casualties over October may reach around 40,000 troops, Janek Kesselmann, the deputy commander of the Estonian Military Intelligence Center, said on Oct. 25.

Ukraine's General Staff reported on Oct. 25 that Russian forces had suffered 1,630 casualties over the past day, surpassing the previous second-highest tally of 1,530, which was set on Oct. 18.

"Russia's losses are quite high. And this month seems to be one of the biggest in terms of losses for Russia," Kesselmann told Estonian media EER.

Russian troops continue to advance along the entire front line, made possible by constant shelling and so-called human wave infantry attacks, Kesselmann added.

Russian attacks are currently most concentrated around Zelene and Kurakhove in the Pokrovsk sector of Donetsk Oblast.

Meanwhile, Russian tactics have shifted recently to not entering the settlements, as this requires more "sophisticated" preparation, according to Estonian intelligence.

"Therefore, they besiege settlements with indirect fire. After the settlement is surrounded, they simply destroy it. It is a very cynical and disgusting thing," Kesselmann said.

Russian troops have also advanced in the area of Chasiv Yar and the Lyman sector of the front line in Donetsk Oblast.

In Russia's Kursk Oblast, there were no significant changes in the territories controlled by Ukrainian troops over the past week, Estonian intelligence said.

North Korea has sent nearly 12,000 troops to Russia, including 500 officers and three generals, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said.

The first soldiers to participate alongside Russian forces in the war against Ukraine have been reportedly sent to Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine began a cross-border incursion in August and still holds significant swathes of territory.

The first Noth Korean soldiers are to be deployed to the combat zone on Oct. 27-28, according to Kyiv.

Russia again suffers 2nd deadliest day since start of full-scale invasion, Ukraine claims
For the second time this month, Russian forces have suffered their second deadliest day since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to figures released by Kyiv. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Oct. 25 reported 1,630 Russian casualties over the past day, surpassin…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.