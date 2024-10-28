General Staff: Russia has lost 690,720 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 690,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 28.

This number includes 1,680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,120 tanks, 18,395 armored fighting vehicles, 27,660 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,872 artillery systems, 1,240 multiple launch rocket systems, 984 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,867 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.