Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian armed forces, War, Russian losses
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 690,720 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 28, 2024 8:22 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian equipment and dead Russian soldiers in the Kherson front-line area near the village of Krynki on April 14, 2024 (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 690,720 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 28.

This number includes 1,680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,120 tanks, 18,395 armored fighting vehicles, 27,660 vehicles and fuel tanks, 19,872 artillery systems, 1,240 multiple launch rocket systems, 984 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 17,867 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Russia transporting North Korean troops to front lines in civilian trucks, military intelligence says
Key developments on Oct. 27: * Russia transporting North Korean troops to front lines in civilian trucks, military intelligence says * Russian soldiers suspected of murdering 2, injuring 1 civilian in embattled Selydove * Russia had ‘partial success’ at Levadne but Ukraine holds dominant heights…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:40 AM

Zelensky claims PM Modi can help end war in 'Times of India' interview.

"Modi is the PM of a really huge country from the perspective of population, economy, influence and impact. Such a country cannot just say we are interested in the end of the war – we are all interested in that. PM Modi can influence the end of the Ukraine war," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
1:46 AM

Russia's attacks kill 5 civilians in Kherson Oblast.

At least five civilians were killed and four injured in Russian attacks on Oct. 27 in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, which remains divided by the front line and frequently endures Russian artillery, drone, and missile strikes.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.