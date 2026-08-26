53 Ukrainians missing as death toll rises in Nepal floods

Fifty-three Ukrainian citizens are considered missing in Nepal following disastrous flash floods and mudslides struck the mountains near the Nepal-China border, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reported on Aug. 26.

The ministry's announcement comes after a massive landslide hit the Nepal-China border the morning of Aug. 26. The force of the landslide was equivalent to a 5.2-magnitude earthquake, triggering devastating flooding and mudslides.

Over 150 people have been confirmed dead in the disaster, and with hundreds missing, the death toll is expected to rise.

No Ukrainians are among the confirmed casualties, the foreign ministry said. The Nepal Tourism Police have reported that 53 Ukrainian citizens are now considered missing.

That number includes a group of 46 Ukrainian tourists traveling in the area of the floods, the ministry said. The ministry received a report the morning of the floods that contact was lost with the tour group following the disaster.

Ukraine's embassies in India and China are collaborating with local authorities regarding search operations, the ministry said. Ukraine's Honorary Consul in Nepal is also engaged in search efforts.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has instructed the embassies to take measures to contact the missing based on available personal data, and the ministry's hotline has already received eight reports from relatives of the missing individuals.

The ministry and its partners "are working to gather additional information, coordinate with foreign authorities to locate the Ukrainians, and provide information and assistance to their relatives," the statement read.