4 Ukrainian women featured on Time magazine's emerging leaders list

by Elsa Court September 13, 2023 10:54 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four Ukrainian women were featured on the 2023 Time Magazine 100 Next list, which recognizes "the rising leaders in health, climate, business, sports, the arts, and more," Time magazine announced on Sept. 13.  

While the magazine's Person of the Year and Time 100 list "draw attention to those who have achieved peak influence in their fields," the Time 100 Next list highlights the world's future leaders.  

The CEO of the company Regrow Ag, Anastasia Volkova, aims to use software for more sustainable agriculture. Together with a team of scientists, agronomists, engineers, and software developers, their ambition is to use technology to restore the environment.

Daria Kaleniuk is the co-founder and executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center. After the start of the full-scale invasion, she co-founded the International Center for Ukrainian Victory, which advocates for Ukraine's interests around the world and supports civil society actions for victory within Ukraine.

Yana Zinkevych is a lawmaker, military veteran, and founder of the Hospitallers, a voluntary organization of paramedics who work on the front line. After being injured as a paramedic for the Hospitallers in 2015, she became the commander of the organization.

Economy Minister and First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko is described as "emblematic of the Ukrainian people’s resilience," dedicated to rebuilding Ukraine and developing a prosperous economy.

Author: Elsa Court
