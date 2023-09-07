Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Minister: Croatian ports start exporting Ukrainian grain

by Martin Fornusek September 7, 2023 3:13 PM 1 min read
Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko during talks with Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenković at the Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest, Romania, Sept. 7, 2023. (Source: Economy Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian grain is already being exported through Croatian ports, the Economy Ministry announced on Sept. 7, citing Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko's comments made during the Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest.

"We are ready to develop (this route), expanding the possibilities of the transport corridor."

According to the ministry, grain transit was one of the topics of the bilateral talks between Svyrydenko and Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenković at the summit.

Zagreb also offered to assist Ukraine with demining work and investigation of Russian war crimes, leveraging its own experience. The two parties discussed using Croatia's expertise in setting up the necessary institutions such as special prosecutors and police units.

Ukraine, a major agricultural producer and exporter, has been seeking alternative routes for its grain exports after Russia's unilateral termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17. The same month, Croatia offered its rail network and ports to assist Ukraine with shipping out its produce.

The Balkan country also allocated $1.1 million to assist Ukraine with demining its agricultural lands.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.