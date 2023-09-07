Minister: Croatian ports start exporting Ukrainian grain

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian grain is already being exported through Croatian ports, the Economy Ministry announced on Sept. 7, citing Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko's comments made during the Three Seas Initiative summit in Bucharest.

"We are ready to develop (this route), expanding the possibilities of the transport corridor."

According to the ministry, grain transit was one of the topics of the bilateral talks between Svyrydenko and Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenković at the summit.

Zagreb also offered to assist Ukraine with demining work and investigation of Russian war crimes, leveraging its own experience. The two parties discussed using Croatia's expertise in setting up the necessary institutions such as special prosecutors and police units.

Ukraine, a major agricultural producer and exporter, has been seeking alternative routes for its grain exports after Russia's unilateral termination of the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17. The same month, Croatia offered its rail network and ports to assist Ukraine with shipping out its produce.

The Balkan country also allocated $1.1 million to assist Ukraine with demining its agricultural lands.