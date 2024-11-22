Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Shahed drones, Civilian casualties
Edit post

2 killed, 12 injured in Russia's attack on Sumy

by Olena Goncharova November 22, 2024 7:58 AM 1 min read
Russia struck a residential area in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy overnight on Nov. 22 with Shahed drones. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia struck a residential area in the city of Sumy overnight on Nov. 22 with Shahed drones, killing two people and injuring 12, local authorities reported.

First responders have been dispatched to the site of the attack, and rescue operations continue as of 7 a.m. local time. Sumy Oblast Military Administration did not provide further details at the time of publication.

Russian strikes against Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months amid fears that Russia may launch a new attack on Sumy Oblast in the coming months.

Russia's overnight missile attacks on Sumy on Nov. 18 killed 11 and injured 89, including 11 children, after a ballistic missile struck a residential building.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Residents of the vulnerable border communities experience multiple attacks per day.

Russian drone hits dormitory in Sumy Oblast, killing 10, injuring 13, including children
Ten people were killed in the attack, including one child, officials reported. Three more people may remain trapped under the rubble.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

3:44 PM

Russian ICBM strike would be 'clear escalation,' EU says.

"While we're assessing the full facts, it's obvious that such (an) attack would mark yet another clear escalation from the side of (Russian President Vladimir Putin," EU foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said, according to AFP.
1:40 PM

Merkel describes Trump as 'fascinated by Putin' in her memoir.

"(Donald Trump) saw everything from the point of view of a property developer, which is what he was before he came into politics. Every plot of land could only be sold once, and if he didn't get it, someone else would," Angela Merkel says in her memoir.
