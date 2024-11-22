2 killed, 12 injured in Russia's attack on Sumy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia struck a residential area in the city of Sumy overnight on Nov. 22 with Shahed drones, killing two people and injuring 12, local authorities reported.

First responders have been dispatched to the site of the attack, and rescue operations continue as of 7 a.m. local time. Sumy Oblast Military Administration did not provide further details at the time of publication.

Russian strikes against Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months amid fears that Russia may launch a new attack on Sumy Oblast in the coming months.

Russia's overnight missile attacks on Sumy on Nov. 18 killed 11 and injured 89, including 11 children, after a ballistic missile struck a residential building.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Residents of the vulnerable border communities experience multiple attacks per day.