Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 6, injures 12, including children

by Abbey Fenbert November 19, 2024 7:39 AM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed drone downed by Ukrainian forces. Illustrative purposes only. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

A Russian drone attack in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 18 killed at least six people, including a child, and injured at least 12 others, the regional military administration reported.

The drone struck an apartment building in the town of Hlukhiv at around 11:20 p.m. local time, authorities said.

Six people were killed in the attack, including one child, the administration reported. At least 12 others were injured, including two children, as of 7 a.m. on Nov. 19.

Rescue workers are still searching for more people who may be buried beneath the rubble.

Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Residents of the vulnerable border communities endure daily Russian attacks, prompting mass evacuations from the region.

During Russia's large-scale aerial attack against Ukraine overnight on Nov. 17, the regional capital Sumy  came under heavy fire, with Russia launching multiple missile strikes on the city. The attack targeted residential areas, killing 11 people, including two children.

Russian missile attacks on Sumy kill 11, injure 89
Russia launched multiple missile attacks on the city of Sumy overnight on Nov. 18.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
7:59 AM

Ukraine marks 1000 days of full-scale war.

"For 1,000 days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been confronting the enemy on the front line, which stretches over 1,000 kilometers," Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 19, Day 1,000 of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
4:19 PM

Zelensky visits key front-line town of Pokrovsk.

"A tense sector. It is only thanks to the strength of the soldiers that the east (of Ukraine) is not completely occupied by Russia. The enemy receives an answer every day," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
