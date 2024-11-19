Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 6, injures 12, including children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

A Russian drone attack in Sumy Oblast on Nov. 18 killed at least six people, including a child, and injured at least 12 others, the regional military administration reported.

The drone struck an apartment building in the town of Hlukhiv at around 11:20 p.m. local time, authorities said.

Six people were killed in the attack, including one child, the administration reported. At least 12 others were injured, including two children, as of 7 a.m. on Nov. 19.

Rescue workers are still searching for more people who may be buried beneath the rubble.

Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Residents of the vulnerable border communities endure daily Russian attacks, prompting mass evacuations from the region.

During Russia's large-scale aerial attack against Ukraine overnight on Nov. 17, the regional capital Sumy came under heavy fire, with Russia launching multiple missile strikes on the city. The attack targeted residential areas, killing 11 people, including two children.