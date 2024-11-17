Russian attacks on Sumy kill 8, injure 49

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

On the evening of Nov. 17, a Russian ballistic missile hit Sumy, killing eight people and injuring at least 49, regional authorities reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack on Telegram.

“A rocket attack on a nine-story building in Sumy. We know about the dead and wounded, including children. My condolences to the families and friends. The criminal must be punished for killing innocent people,” he said.

The rocket also hit the yard of the building, causing extensive damage and leaving surrounding homes without windows, the city's acting mayor, Artem Kobzar, said.

Emergency services are continuing to assist the victims, as local media report the ongoing impact of the attack.

Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months, amid fears that Russia may launch a new attack on Sumy Oblast in the coming months.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experiencing multiple attacks per day.