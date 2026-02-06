Foreign fighters serving in Ukraine’s Azov International Battalion captured 18 Russian soldiers in less than 24 hours during a uniquely successful clearing operation, the unit’s press service said on Feb. 6.

The Russian soldiers — roughly the size of an entire platoon — were taken prisoner during the final clearing of the village of Zolotyi Kolodiaz near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops first entered the village in August as part of a particularly deep and large-scale infiltration operation that succeeded in penetrating around 15 kilometers into Ukrainian-held territory within just a few days.

In response, several of Ukraine’s elite units — largely under the command of the National Guard’s 1st Azov Corps — were redeployed to rapidly stabilize the situation.

While Russia’s advance was quickly halted, dozens of Russian troops remained well dug in across the villages where the breakthrough occurred, with clearing operations stretching on for months.

Zolotyi Kolodiaz, one of the furthest villages reached by Russian forces during the operation, was ultimately cleared by foreign fighters of the Azov International Battalion, part of Ukraine’s 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard, better known as Azov.

The final counterattacks to clear the village were carried out in December 2025, over four months after the initial breakthrough, a representative of the battalion told the Kyiv Independent.

Formed in late 2024, the Azov International Battalion is made up of infantry and assault companies, as well as reconnaissance and strike drone teams.

The unit includes both new recruits and those with extensive military experience, many of whom had already previously served in Ukraine's International Legion.

Interviews with the Russian soldier captured in the operation, together with details of the battalion's mission, were released together with drone and helmet cam footage by the unit.