War

'18 prisoners in 24 hours' — Ukraine's Azov International reveals video of Dobropillia clearing operation

by Francis Farrell
A screenshot from a Ukrainian drone feed showing Russian soldiers surrendering in the vicinity of Zolotyi Kolodiaz in Donetsk Oblast, in December 2025.

Foreign fighters serving in Ukraine’s Azov International Battalion captured 18 Russian soldiers in less than 24 hours during a uniquely successful clearing operation, the unit’s press service said on Feb. 6.

The Russian soldiers — roughly the size of an entire platoon — were taken prisoner during the final clearing of the village of Zolotyi Kolodiaz near Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian troops first entered the village in August as part of a particularly deep and large-scale infiltration operation that succeeded in penetrating around 15 kilometers into Ukrainian-held territory within just a few days.

In response, several of Ukraine’s elite units — largely under the command of the National Guard’s 1st Azov Corps — were redeployed to rapidly stabilize the situation.

While Russia’s advance was quickly halted, dozens of Russian troops remained well dug in across the villages where the breakthrough occurred, with clearing operations stretching on for months.

Zolotyi Kolodiaz, one of the furthest villages reached by Russian forces during the operation, was ultimately cleared by foreign fighters of the Azov International Battalion, part of Ukraine’s 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard, better known as Azov.

The final counterattacks to clear the village were carried out in December 2025, over four months after the initial breakthrough, a representative of the battalion told the Kyiv Independent.

Formed in late 2024, the Azov International Battalion is made up of infantry and assault companies, as well as reconnaissance and strike drone teams.

The unit includes both new recruits and those with extensive military experience, many of whom had already previously served in Ukraine's International Legion.

Interviews with the Russian soldier captured in the operation, together with details of the battalion's mission, were released together with drone and helmet cam footage by the unit.

UkraineRussiaAzovForeign fighters
Francis Farrell

Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

Friday, February 6
