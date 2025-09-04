15 killed, 26 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

At least 15 civilians were killed and 26 injured in Russian strikes across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Sept. 4.

Ukraine's Air Force said Russian forces launched 112 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones overnight, with air defenses intercepting 84.

Another 28 drones struck 17 locations, while debris hitting five more, the military added.

Donetsk Oblast was hit hardest, where 11 civilians — nine of them in Kostiantynivka — were killed and 16 injured, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Two civilians were killed and two more injured in Kherson Oblast, where residential areas and critical infrastructure were hit, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and injured six as the city of Kharkiv and 11 settlements came under fire, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one man was killed and a 49-year-old woman injured, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast injured one woman, with local authorities recording 133 strikes on 41 settlements.

The strikes come as peace efforts enter their eighth month without results.

Moscow has rejected calls for an unconditional ceasefire, escalating its use of drones and missiles against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.