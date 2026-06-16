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Canada announces new Russia sanctions after Carney, Zelensky meeting at G7 Summit

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by Kate Tsurkan
Canada announces new Russia sanctions after Carney, Zelensky meeting at G7 Summit
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives for the official greeting during the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 15, 2026. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP via Getty Images)

Canada announced on June 16 new sanctions against Russia following Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 Summit in France.

According to a government press release, the latest sanctions package will target 162 individuals, entitites, and vessels related to Russia's shadow fleet, its energy revenues, and its defense, industrial, and disinformation sectors.

"Prime Minister Carney underlined Canada’s support for Ukraine’s reconstruction, including opportunities to leverage Canadian expertise in energy, infrastructure, and clean technology, and noted the importance of continued reform to bolster Ukraine’s resilience," the press release reads.

"The leaders discussed strengthening defense-industrial partnerships between the two countries, including advanced technologies such as drone production. Canada and Ukraine will harness our expertise and unique strengths to further connect our defense industries and create more jobs."

Canada has already imposed sanctions in 2026 alone on over 3,400 individuals and entities as well as over 600 vessels tied to Russia's shadow fleet, according to the press release.

During his meeting with Zelensky, Carney also condemned Russia's latest attack against Ukraine on June 15, which struck the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, a nearly 1,000 year-old monastery that is one of the holiest and most important cultural sites in Eastern Orthodoxy.

Zelensky also met on the sidelines with U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 Summit. The meeting was Zelensky's first sitdown with Trump in over four months and comes at a time when Ukraine is trying to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for a face-to-face meeting.

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‘One of the holiest places’ — Why Kyiv’s ancient Pechersk monastery is so important for Ukraine
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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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