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1 killed, 7 injured as Russia launches drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia

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by Lucy Pakhnyuk
1 killed, 7 injured as Russia launches drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia
A building burns in Zaporizhzhia following a Russian drone attack overnight on June 16-17, 2026. (Ivan Fedorov / Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration / Telegram)

Russian forces launched a drone attack on the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia overnight on June 16-17, killing one person and injuring at least seven others, regional authorities said.

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov, Russia carried out five strikes on the city, sparking fires and damaging civilian infrastructure.

"One person died as a result of the enemy strike," Fedorov said in a post on social media late on June 16.

Regional police said Russian forces directed dozens of Shahed drones toward residential areas of the city. One of the strikes caused a large fire in a three-story building, trapping residents inside.

A man was killed when a drone struck a car, police said.

The attack also damaged other civilian sites, including homes and part of Zaporizhzhia National University, according to authorities.

"Four people have already received shrapnel wounds, head injuries and contusions as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia," Fedorov said later, adding that doctors were providing all necessary medical care to the injured.

Police said at least seven people were known to have been wounded and that officers were continuing to inspect strike sites to identify additional victims and assess damage.

An air raid alert remained in effect in the city as of early June 17, with authorities reporting the presence of Russian FPV drones in the area. Officials urged residents to remain in shelters and report any locations requiring emergency assistance.

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Zaporizhzhia OblastRussian attackDrone attackCivilian casualtiesShahed drones
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Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Lucy Pakhnyuk is a North America-based news editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in international development, specializing in democracy, human rights, and governance across Eastern Europe and Eurasia. Her experience includes roles at international NGOs such as Internews, the National Democratic Institute, and Eurasia Foundation. She holds an M.A. in Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

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