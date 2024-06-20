Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Magura drone, Ukrainian naval drones, War, Drones, Russian Navy
Edit post

Single Ukrainian Magura drone hit 4 Russian patrol boats at once, Kyiv claims

by Chris York June 20, 2024 5:20 PM 2 min read
A serviceman with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Directorate of Intelligence launches a MAGURA naval drone during a demonstration for journalists in Ukraine on April 13, 2024. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A single Ukrainian kamikaze naval drone destroyed or damaged four Russian patrol boats in an operation last month, Kyiv's military intelligence (HUR) said on June 20.

Speaking on national television, HUR spokesperson Andrii Yusov said even though Moscow's forces had defenses in place to protect against such attacks, the agency's Magura V5 drones are still able to get around them.

"We've seen in the last few operations where the enemy has planned everything out and did it right, the Magura breaks through these sea fortifications and fire barriers, and then the next drone goes straight to the target.

"As we saw when four Tuna speed boats were hit at once, aviation, artillery, small arms – none of it worked.

"And, in fact, one Magura drone destroyed, damaged, and hit four enemy speedboats. And this is a very good result."

Information on Russian casualties is still being clarified, Yusov told the Kyiv Independent.

The military intelligence agency initially reported only two boats had been hit during the attack in Vuzka Bay on May 30, which lies at the Chornomorske town on Crimea's western coast.

0:00
/
Purported footage of an attack by Ukrainian naval drones against a Russian boat depot in occupied Crimea overnight on May 30, 2024. (HUR/Telegram)

In order to thwart the attack, Russian forces scrambled their aircraft 32 times, including Su-27/30/35 and MiG-29 jets, Be-12 and An-26 aircraft, and Ka-27/29 and Mi-8 helicopters, HUR said.

The Magura V5 is a multi-purpose naval drone developed by Ukraine and has been extensively used in attacks against the Russian Black Sea fleet, mainly by ramming into enemy vessels while loaded with explosives.

Ukraine previously destroyed several Russian ships with Magura drones, including a landing ship Caesar Kunikov, a Sergei Kotov patrol ship, high-speed Serna and Akula landing crafts, and a Tarantul-class Ivanovets missile corvette.

Newer versions of the Magura V5 are equipped with air-to-air guided missiles.

Ukrainian newest naval drone Stalker presented in Odesa
The Stalker 5.0 drone can reportedly accelerate up to 75 km/h and has a cruise speed of 55 km/h. It has an estimated price tag of around 60,000 euros ($64,000).
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Chris York
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:04 PM

Romania to send Patriot defense system to Ukraine.

Romania's Supreme Council of National Defense members decided to donate the Patriot system to Kyiv in view of the "deteriorating security situation" in Ukraine amid Russia's intensified attacks, the statement read.
9:01 AM
Video

The birth of Ukraine's life-saving robots

Because of drones, every movement is observable and dangerous for combat medics. But Ukraine has a new technology ready to counter this problem: Land drones that evacuate the wounded.
12:22 AM  (Updated: )

Source: Investigators preparing to charge anti-corruption activist Shabunin.

Shabunin, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and has served since then, denied the accusations and said the cases were fabricated. He believes the cases to be a political vendetta against him by the President's Office, including President Volodymyr Zelensky's deputy chief of staff Oleh Tatarov.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.