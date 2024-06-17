Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Odesa, Ukrainian naval drones, Ukraine, War, Drones
Ukrainian newest naval drone Stalker presented in Odesa

by Kateryna Denisova June 17, 2024 4:13 PM 2 min read
The Stalker 5.0, Ukraine's newest naval drone, was presented at the Black Sea Security Forum 2024. (Oleksii Honcharenko/Telegram)
The Stalker 5.0, Ukraine's newest naval drone, was presented at the Black Sea Security Forum 2024 in the southern city of Odesa, local media outlet Dumska reported on June 16.

Ukraine has successfully used domestically-produced naval drones, such as Magura V5 and Sea Baby, to strike Russian ships as well as the Kerch Bridge in occupied Crimea.

The Stalker 5.0 is about 5 meters long and 1.2 meters wide, according to Dumska. Equipped with a video communication and control system based on Starlink, it can reportedly accelerate up to 75 km/h and has a cruise speed of 55 km/h.

The drone has an estimated price tag of around 60,000 euros ($64,000).

Ukraine can use the Stalker 5.0 to deliver water, military equipment, and other supplies to islands or coastal areas where the country's troops are stationed.

"It can also be used for reconnaissance and coastal patrolling in sea and river border areas," the outlet wrote.

The Ukrainian military and officials did not disclose details about the drone and whether it has been used.

Ukraine has managed to destroy or disable one-third of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk told RBC-Ukraine on June 17.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
