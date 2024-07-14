Biden condemns Trump rally shooting

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed that he was aware of the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania and condemned the incident.

“I am glad to hear that he is safe and doing well. I am praying for him and his family and everyone who attended the rally as we await information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety,” he wrote on X.

Biden said during an address in Delaware that there is no place for such violence in America and called for national unity to condemn it.

He also mentioned attempting to contact Trump, noting that the former president was with his doctors and appeared to be doing well.

In response to the incident, Biden's campaign is suspending all outgoing communications and working to remove their television ads.



