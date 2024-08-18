Ukraine aims to create buffer zone in Kursk Oblast, destroy as much Russian war potential as possible, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

In his evening address on Aug. 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky had mentioned the ongoing Ukrainian incursion in Kursk Oblast and the country's defense near Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

"Today, we achieved good and much-needed results in destroying Russian equipment near Toretsk. It is now our primary task in defensive operations overall, to destroy as much Russian war potential as possible," Zelensky said.

"In particular, this is the creation of a buffer zone on the territory of the aggressor - our operation in Kursk Oblast."

In his address, Zelensky also said that the "coming weeks will be crucial for our diplomatic efforts with various partners in Europe, America, and the Global South."

"We’ve already expanded and will continue to expand the circle of those who support a just end to this war. It's essential that Ukraine enters this fall even stronger than before."

Zelensky’s appeal comes while Russian troops continue their advance near Pokrovsk and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian soldiers on the ground say they are critically lacking manpower, ammunition, and military equipment, making the defense of Ukrainian-held cities more difficult than ever.

Earlier on Aug. 11, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said delays in U.S. military aid have contributed to Ukraine's soaring budget deficit this year. He also called on Western allies to accelerate the disbursement of a $50 billion loan to finance military spending.

Group of Seven (G7) leaders on June 13 confirmed an agreement on a plan to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan by the end of the year. The loan should be repaid using interest from some $300 billion in frozen Russian assets.

In his address, Zelensky also said Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi had reported to him earlier in the day regarding captured Russian prisoners of war (POWs), as well as equipping of Ukrainian brigades and reserves.

Less than two weeks into Ukraine's cross-border offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian troops control about 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory and over 80 settlements in the region while continuing to advance, according to the Ukrainian military.

On Aug. 17, Syrskyi reported to Zelensky that Ukrainian forces have "strengthened" their positions in Kursk Oblast.