Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Finance Ministry, Russia's war against Ukraine
Edit post

Delays in US aid contributed to Ukraine's $43.5 billion budget deficit, minister says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 11, 2024 6:28 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London, U.K., on June 21, 2023. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Delays in U.S. military aid have contributed to Ukraine's soaring budget deficit this year, Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said in an Aug. 11 interview with the Financial Times.

Other government officials have estimated the deficit at just under a quarter of gross domestic product (GDP), or $43.5 billion.

The minister's acknowledgement of the difficult situation with military spending comes as Russian troops steadily advance across the Donbas front line. Ukrainian soldiers on the ground say they are critically lacking manpower, ammunition, and military equipment, making the defense of Ukrainian-held cities more difficult than ever.

Marchenko said that the disbursement of U.S. military aid has been "slow," more than three months after Congress approved $27 billion worth of direct military aid for Ukraine. This included $13.8 billion for Ukraine to buy advanced weapons and another $13.8 billion to purchase U.S. defense systems.

Marchenko elaborated that the Western military aid delays forced Ukraine to spend more money at the beginning of 2024 on purchasing necessary ammunition and weapons, leaving less for the end of the year.

"(The situation meant that Ukraine) will have a lack of money to cover salaries for our troops,” Marchenko said in the interview.

Marchenko called on Western allies to accelerate the disbursement of a $50 billion loan to finance military spending.

Group of Seven (G7) leaders on June 13 confirmed an agreement on a plan to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan by the end of the year. The loan should be repaid using interest from some $300 billion in frozen Russian assets.

The agreement was reached after President Volodymyr Zelensky called on G7 leaders at the June summit to back the $50-billion loan but also urged the creation of a mechanism for the full confiscation of $300 billion in frozen Russian funds.

Ukrainian companies desperately need workers. There just aren’t enough
Supermarket shelves go unstocked. Metro trains run less often. Large companies are freezing whole divisions. Factory employees take on overtime shifts to meet production. Projects to alleviate Ukraine’s energy crisis have been delayed. Across nearly every sector, Ukraine’s economy is feeling the sa…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:33 PM

Minsk summons Ukrainian embassy over drone incursion.

Belarus’ Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a "strong warning" to Ukraine’s Charge d’Affaires to Belarus Olha Tymush and threatened to end diplomatic relations after what Minsk claims was “a Ukrainian provocation.”
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.