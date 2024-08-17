Ukrainian forces 'strengthen' their positions in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have "strengthened" their positions in Russia's Kursk Oblast as their operation in the Russian region continues, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 17.

Less than two weeks into Ukraine's cross-border offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian troops control about 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory and over 80 settlements in the region while continuing to advance, according to the Ukrainian military.

Ukrainian soldiers have expanded the "stabilized territory," Zelensky said, without elaborating. More Russian soldiers have also been taken prisoner over the past day, he added.

"I thank all the soldiers and commanders who capture Russian soldiers and thus bring the release of our soldiers and civilians held by Russia closer," Zelensky said.

Kyiv said that rather than capturing Russian territory, the incursion aims to protect Ukrainian lives by preventing cross-border attacks and diverting Russian reinforcements.

Despite mounting reports that Russia is moving at least some forces to the sector, Kyiv's troops in the east of Ukraine say the situation there remains dire as Moscow continues its advance near Pokrovsk and Toretsk.

According to Zelensky, Russian troops have conducted dozens of assaults on Ukraine's positions in these two sectors over the past day.

"Our soldiers and units are doing everything to destroy the occupier and repel the attacks. The situation is under control," the president said.