News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Kursk Oblast, Oleksandr Syrskyi, War, Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian forces 'strengthen' their positions in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 17, 2024 2:51 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian servicemen drive a Soviet-made T-64 tank in Sumy Oblast, near the border with Russia, on Aug. 11, 2024. (Roman Pilipey/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian forces have "strengthened" their positions in Russia's Kursk Oblast as their operation in the Russian region continues, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 17.

Less than two weeks into Ukraine's cross-border offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian troops control about 1,000 square kilometers of Russian territory and over 80 settlements in the region while continuing to advance, according to the Ukrainian military.

Ukrainian soldiers have expanded the "stabilized territory," Zelensky said, without elaborating. More Russian soldiers have also been taken prisoner over the past day, he added.

"I thank all the soldiers and commanders who capture Russian soldiers and thus bring the release of our soldiers and civilians held by Russia closer," Zelensky said.

Kyiv said that rather than capturing Russian territory, the incursion aims to protect Ukrainian lives by preventing cross-border attacks and diverting Russian reinforcements.

Despite mounting reports that Russia is moving at least some forces to the sector, Kyiv's troops in the east of Ukraine say the situation there remains dire as Moscow continues its advance near Pokrovsk and Toretsk.

According to Zelensky, Russian troops have conducted dozens of assaults on Ukraine's positions in these two sectors over the past day.

"Our soldiers and units are doing everything to destroy the occupier and repel the attacks. The situation is under control," the president said.

10 days of Ukraine’s Kursk incursion – from first shot to dozens of settlements captured
On the morning of Aug. 6, the first groups of Ukrainian soldiers armed with heavy equipment crossed the Ukrainian-Russian border and entered Kursk Oblast, marking the largest attack on Russian territory since World War II. This unprecedented operation took the world by surprise as Kyiv’s troops cut…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
