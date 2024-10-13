Zelensky warns of 'increasing alliance' between Russia, North Korea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's deepening alliance with North Korea necessitates a strong response from Ukraine and its international partners, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Oct. 13.

The president's remarks follow reports that North Korea is likely to deploy regular troops to Ukraine to aid Russia at the front.

"We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea," Zelensky said in his address.

"This is no longer just about transferring weapons. It is actually about transferring people from North Korea to the occupying military forces."

In light of this escalation, Ukraine's front-line troops need "more support," Zelensky said, emphasizing that support for Kyiv extends beyond weapons deliveries.

"It is about increasing pressure on the aggressor, which will be stronger than they can withstand. And it is about preventing a bigger war," he said.

Moscow and Pyongyang have deepened military cooperation as Russia seeks arms and other support in its full-scale war against Ukraine. North Korea has been supplying Russia with ballistic missiles and vast quantities of artillery shells.

The two countries signed a mutual defense pact during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang earlier this year.

South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-Hyun told lawmakers in early October that North Korea was likely planning to send troops to Ukraine to fight alongside Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Oct. 10 dismissed these reports as "fake news."

Zelensky said on Oct. 13 that Kyiv will hold additional talks with Western partners in the coming days on Ukraine's victory plan.

"(I)t is absolutely realistic to strengthen the position of our country, to strengthen the position of Ukraine exactly as it is necessary for a fair peace," he said.

"And right now we need to act to prevent Russia and its allies from adapting to our capabilities."