News Feed, Ukraine, Kyiv, Russia, Russian attack, Missile attack
Kyiv repels Russian aerial attack, North Korean ballistic weapons used in strike, city authorities say

by Abbey Fenbert and Chris York August 18, 2024 9:58 AM 2 min read
Traffic across the Paton Bridge to the left-bank neighborhoods of Kyiv on July 5, 2024. Illustrative purposes only. (Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Kyiv repelled a Russian missile and drone attack in the early hours of Aug. 18, with city authorities saying North Korean ballistic weapons were used in the strike.

No damage or casualties have been reported in the capital.

"This is the third ballistic missile attack on the capital in August, with a clear interval of six days between the attacks," Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv Military Administration, said in a post on Telegram.

Popko added that according to preliminary information, Russian forces "most likely used KN-23, North Korean-made ballistic missiles."

Information released later by Ukraine's Air Force said one Russian and two ballistic missiles were used in the attack, as well as five cruise missiles and eight kamikaze drones.

It added that the two North Korean ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and all eight kamikaze drones were intercepted by Ukraine's air defenses.

The others "did not reach their desired targets" though no further information was given.

Air raid sirens rang out in Kyiv twice overnight though Popko said all the missiles and drones  were downed on the approaches to the capital so no explosions were heard by those in the city.

Later on the morning of Aug. 18, Ukraine's State Emergency Service published photos of damaged residential buildings in the surrounding Kyiv Oblast and said rescuers were assisting people, but did not mention any casualties.

North Korea has long been shaping up as Russia's leading weapons supplier, reportedly providing Moscow with extensive military packages, including ballistic missiles and over 3 million artillery shells.

But the quality of the North Korean weapons is questionable – around half of the missiles fired at Ukraine by Russia have malfunctioned and exploded in mid-air, Reuters reported on May 7, citing Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office.

Russian forces have intensified attacks against Kyiv in the summer of 2024. A mass drone attack launched on July 31 was the heaviest drone strike on the capital since the beginning of the year, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Russia also targeted Kyiv in a missile strike on July 8 that hit a children's hospital, killing two people and injuring 32 others.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, Chris York
4:51 AM

3 Ukrainians suspected of port arson in Croatia.

Croatian police are searching for three Ukrainian citizens suspected of setting multiple ships on fire at the Medulin port on the Istrian peninsula. The May 14 fire reportedly destroyed 22 vessels and caused over $2 million in damage.
