News Feed, North Korea, South Korea, Russia, War, Ukraine
North Korea likely sending soldiers to Ukraine to aid Russia, Seoul says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 8, 2024 1:33 PM 2 min read
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) walks with Vladimir Putin shortly after Putin's arrival in Pyongyang, North Korea on June 19, 2024. (Gavriil Grigorov / POOL /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea is likely to deploy regular troops to Ukraine to help Russia, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-Hyun told lawmakers on Oct. 8, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"As Russia and North Korea have signed a mutual treaty akin to a military alliance, the possibility of such a deployment is highly likely," the minister said in the parliament.

Moscow and Pyongyang have deepened military cooperation as Russia seeks arms and other support in its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Asked about a recent report by Ukrainian media that North Korean service members were killed and injured near occupied Donetsk, Kim said that this is also likely true.

The group of North Korean soldiers arrived in the Russian-held part of Ukraine to exchange experience with their Russian counterparts, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Oct. 4, citing a military intelligence source. Six were reportedly killed and three injured in a missile attack.

"We believe there have been injuries and fatalities among North Korean troops in Ukraine," Kim said, according to Politico.

North Korea has been supplying Russia with vast quantities of artillery shells and with ballistic missiles during the full-scale war. Moscow's military strategy requires large quantities of artillery shells fired to destroy the opponent's positions or prepare ground assaults.

There have also been reports of North Korean military or police personnel traveling to join "reconstruction efforts" in occupied Donbas in early 2023 and plans to send military trainers in July this year.

The two countries signed a mutual defense pact during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang earlier this year.

"The relations between Russia and North Korea are evolving to be almost as close as a military alliance," Kim said.

"As such, more North Korean troops could be deployed in the war, from how we look at it."

There were no details on the scale of support North Korean soldiers are expected to provide to Russia in Ukraine.

North Korea warns NATO of ‘tragic consequences’ after Russia ties criticism
NATO accused North Korea and Iran of “fueling” the war in Ukraine by giving missiles, shells, and drones to Russia in a statement issued last week.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

12:15 PM

Harris dodges question on Ukraine's NATO membership.

Washington will address Ukraine's possible entry into NATO "if and when it arrives at that point," Vice President Kamala Harris said regarding her future policies if elected president in an interview aired on Oct. 7.
Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.