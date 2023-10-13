Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
White House: North Korea delivers over 1,000 containers of military supplies to Russia

by Martin Fornusek October 13, 2023 9:43 PM 1 min read
U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House on Oct. 11, 2023. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to bolster Russia's war against Ukraine, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Oct. 13, the Associated Press reported.

The U.S. believes that in return for ammunition shipments, Pyongyang seeks advanced Russian technologies for the North Korean military and nuclear program, Kirby noted.

The White House published pictures showing how, between Sept. 7 and Oct. 1, a set of containers was shipped from Najin, North Korea, to Dunay, Russia, by a Russian-flagged vessel.

The supplies were then reportedly moved by rail to an ammunition depot in southwestern Russia near Tikhoretsk, roughly 200 kilometers from Ukraine's state border.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Russia's Amur Oblast in September, reportedly to discuss Moscow's support for Pyongyang's space and missile technology programs.

According to Washington, the talks also addressed North Korean military aid to bolster Russia's war against Ukraine.

Media reports emerged in early October that North Korea had begun its weapons deliveries to Russia, with satellite images confirming an increased rail traffic at the North Korean-Russian border.

Putin, Kim meet at Russian cosmodrome ahead of expected arms talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s far-eastern Amur Oblast for official talks, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Sept. 13.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
