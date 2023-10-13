White House: North Korea delivers over 1,000 containers of military supplies to Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to bolster Russia's war against Ukraine, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Oct. 13, the Associated Press reported.

The U.S. believes that in return for ammunition shipments, Pyongyang seeks advanced Russian technologies for the North Korean military and nuclear program, Kirby noted.

The White House published pictures showing how, between Sept. 7 and Oct. 1, a set of containers was shipped from Najin, North Korea, to Dunay, Russia, by a Russian-flagged vessel.

The supplies were then reportedly moved by rail to an ammunition depot in southwestern Russia near Tikhoretsk, roughly 200 kilometers from Ukraine's state border.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Russia's Amur Oblast in September, reportedly to discuss Moscow's support for Pyongyang's space and missile technology programs.

According to Washington, the talks also addressed North Korean military aid to bolster Russia's war against Ukraine.

Media reports emerged in early October that North Korea had begun its weapons deliveries to Russia, with satellite images confirming an increased rail traffic at the North Korean-Russian border.