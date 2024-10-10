Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, North Korea, Russia, Ukraine, South Korea, War
Edit post

Despite mounting evidence, Russia denies North Korean soldiers are fighting in Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2024 5:01 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) shaking hands during their meeting at the Vostochny Cosmodrome on Sept. 13, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Vladimir Smirnov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Oct. 10 dismissed reports of North Korean soldiers fighting in Ukraine, telling reporters that it was "another bit of fake news."

Earlier in October, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-Hyun told lawmakers that North Korea was likely planning to send troops to Ukraine to fight alongside Russia.

When asked about a recent report by Ukrainian media that North Korean soldiers were killed and injured near occupied Donetsk, Kim said that it was also likely true.

The group of North Korean soldiers arrived in the Russian-held part of Ukraine to exchange experience with their Russian counterparts, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Oct. 4, citing a military intelligence source. Six were reportedly killed and three injured in a missile attack.

Moscow and Pyongyang have deepened military cooperation as Russia seeks arms and other support in its full-scale war against Ukraine. In recent weeks, claims of a more direct North Korean presence in Ukraine have increased.

The Guardian reported on Oct. 10, citing an unnamed source in Ukraine, that there are "dozens of North Koreans behind Russian lines" to assist with the launching of Pyongyang-supplied Kn-23 ballistic missiles.

Lim Eul-chul, a professor at the Institute for Far Eastern Studies in Seoul, told AFP that the deployment of North Korean soldiers in Ukraine could be viewed from Pyongyang as an opportunity for its military to learn "how to handle different weapons and gain real-world combat experience."

"This might even be a driving factor behind sending North Korean soldiers—to provide them with diverse experiences and wartime training."

There have also been reports of North Korean military or police personnel traveling to join "reconstruction efforts" in occupied Donbas in early 2023 and plans to send military trainers in July this year.

The two countries signed a mutual defense pact during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang earlier this year.

Russian weapons depot storing North Korean shells, missiles set ablaze after drone attack, Ukraine’s military reports
Ukraine’s General Staff said the depot was the 67th Arsenal of Russia’s Main Missile and Artillery Directorate (GRAU), located near the city of Karachev.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:26 PM

EBRD, IFC to provide $435 million to new Ukrainian telecom company.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) provided $435 million long-term debt for Datagroup-Volia-Lifecell, a recently merged Ukrainian telecom company, to improve telecoms service quality, the EBRD said on Oct. 10.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.