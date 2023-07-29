Zelensky visits soldiers near front line in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ukrainian soldiers from special operation units in Chasiv Yar on July 29, his press service reported.

Zelensky visited a command center in Donetsk Oblast, located 17 kilometers west of Bakhmut.

He congratulated the soldiers on their professional holiday, as July 29 is marked as the Day of the Special Operations Forces in Ukraine – elite forces in charge of some of the most difficult spots on the front line.

"Probably, the people of Ukraine do not hear much about special operations soldiers, because you are always in the hottest spots," Zelensky said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky gives state awards to the Ukrainian military during a front-line visit in Donetsk Oblast on July 29, according to a statement shared by the Presidential Office. (Courtesy)

"But I want to tell you that everyone knows what kind of guys are in the special operations force. Everyone knows that all of you are very heroic, and a lot depends on you."