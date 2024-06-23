Skip to content
Russia attacks Kharkiv with glide bombs, killing 1, injuring 11

by Daria Shulzhenko June 23, 2024 6:07 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv on June 23, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
Russian forces launched another glide bomb attack on Kharkiv, hitting civilian infrastructure on June 23.

As of 5 p.m., at least one person is known to be killed and 11 people injured, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Moscow has recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

On June 23, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with three gilde bombs, damaging an educational facility and multistoried residential buildings in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district, Syniehubov reported.

In Kholodnohirskyi district, the attack destroyed two private houses. One bomb hit an industrial area in the Kyivskyi district of the city, the governor said.

The aftermath of the Russian glide bomb attack on Kharkiv on June 23, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)

Part of Kharkiv is currently without power, and the metro has stopped, President Volodymyr Zelensky said following the attack.

"We will definitely restore everything and return to normal. We are working as hard as possible to deprive the Russians of the ability to terrorize our cities," he wrote on Telegram.

"Modern air defense systems for Ukraine, strong combat aviation, long-range weapons, and sufficient determination from our partners are what will certainly be able to stop the Russian terrorists."

Russia attacked Kharkiv with glide bombs for the second time over the weekend.

On June 22, Russian forces also struck the city of Kharkiv with glide bombs, killing at least three people and injuring 54.

Three glide bombs hit an enterprise in the Kholodnohirskyi district, and another one struck a five-story residential building in the Osnovianskyi district. The attack was reportedly launched from Belgorod Oblast, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 3, injures 54, including children
The sounds of explosions were reported as of around 3:15 p.m. local time. The attack was carried out with glide bombs, targeting a residential area.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
