Zelensky: Ukraine to strike Russia's 'weakest spots' with drones

Ukraine had identified Russia's "weakest spots" for future drone attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 15 after meetings with top military and security officials.

Zelensky said on his Telegram channel that he met Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief Vadym Sukharevskyi, General Staff Chief Anatolii Barhylevych, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk, and military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov to discuss further actions in fighting against Russia.

President coordinated decisions with Syrskyi as the commander-in-chief returned from the Avdiivka sector of the front, where Russian troops continue to concentrate their main efforts on making a breakthrough near the captured settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Zelensky added that the "weakest spots" of the enemy were identified during the meeting and would be targeted by Ukrainian forces to cause "the most serious damage."

"The more Russia loses, and the higher is the price of its aggression, the closer will be the fair end of this war," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also said that he met the representatives of the defense industry, the government, and other institutions to discuss technologically advanced drone production for future combat operations.

"We have such kinds of weapons in Ukraine, but they need to have longer range, more mass, and be more powerful," Zelensky said, adding that none of the Russian terrorist attacks must be left "unanswered."

The meeting between Zelensky and the top command happened amid the news of Russia launching Iskander-M ballistic missiles on Odesa on March 15. Russia's attack killed at least 20 people and injured over 70.

Russia also attacked Odesa on March 5 during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The missile hit 300-400 meters away from the leaders, Zelensky said.