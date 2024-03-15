Skip to content
News Feed, oil refineries, Russia, Ukraine, War, Kaluga
Edit post

Kyiv confirms Ukrainian drone strike on oil refinery in Russia’s Kaluga region

by Chris York March 15, 2024 11:16 AM 1 min read
The fire at the Klintsy oil depot in Russia's Bryansk region caused by a an alleged Ukrainian drone attack early on Jan. 19, 2024. The photo is used for illustrative purposes. (Alexander Bogomaz/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has successfully targeted yet another Russian oil refinery, this time in the country’s Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow, in the early hours of March 15, a source in Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), confirmed to the Kyiv Independent.

The HUR carried out the drone attack, according to the source.

Russian Telegram channel ASTRA earlier claimed that three drones had struck the facility, causing damage to equipment on the site.

A video posted to social media allegedly showed the moment one of the drones struck, causing a large fireball. The Kyiv Independent couldn’t verify the video.

Russia’s Defense Ministry had reported that five drones and two Grad missiles had been shot down overnight over the Belgorod and Kaluga regions but did not mention the attack on the oil refinery.

Ukraine has launched a concerted effort to degrade Russia’s oil production capabilities, targeting refineries across the country.

Earlier this week, oil refineries were attacked in Ryazan, Nizhny Novgorod, and Leningrad oblasts.

Author: Chris York
Comments

Ukraine news
