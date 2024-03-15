UPDATE: Russian missile strike kills first responder, paramedic in Odesa

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

A Russian missile strike on Odesa killed two people on March 15, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

The victims are a paramedic and a first responder who arrived at the scene following the first explosion, according to Kiper.

According to the preliminary information, 20 people were injured in the attack, including five first responders, the State Emergency Service said.

Rescuers immediately arrived at the scene of the impact and began extinguishing the fire, sorting out the debris, and searching for the injured, the emergency service said. During the operation, Russian forces struck the site again.

The strike damaged civilian infrastructure, including 10 houses and a gas pipeline.

Several explosions were reported in the southern Ukrainian port city between 11 and 11:20 a.m. local time, almost immediately after an air raid alert went off in the region.

Emergency services continue working at the scene of the attack.

Russian troops regularly attack the city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast with drones and missiles.

A total of 12 people, including five children, were killed in the March 2 drone attack on an apartment building.

On March 5, Russia attacked Odesa during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis