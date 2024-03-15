Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Odesa, Missile attack, Russia, War, Ukraine
Edit post

UPDATE: Russian missile strike kills first responder, paramedic in Odesa

by Kateryna Denisova March 15, 2024 12:39 PM 2 min read
First responders treat a man at the site of a Russian missile strike on Odesa on March 15, 2024. (State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

A Russian missile strike on Odesa killed two people on March 15, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

The victims are a paramedic and a first responder who arrived at the scene following the first explosion, according to Kiper.

According to the preliminary information, 20 people were injured in the attack, including five first responders, the State Emergency Service said.

Rescuers immediately arrived at the scene of the impact and began extinguishing the fire, sorting out the debris, and searching for the injured, the emergency service said. During the operation, Russian forces struck the site again.

The strike damaged civilian infrastructure, including 10 houses and a gas pipeline.

Several explosions were reported in the southern Ukrainian port city between 11 and 11:20 a.m. local time, almost immediately after an air raid alert went off in the region.

Emergency services continue working at the scene of the attack.

Russian troops regularly attack the city of Odesa and Odesa Oblast with drones and missiles.

A total of 12 people, including five children, were killed in the March 2 drone attack on an apartment building.

On March 5, Russia attacked Odesa during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

5 children killed in single attack: ‘We should never forget what Russia did’
Five Ukrainian children were sleeping peacefully in their beds on March 2 when Russia launched the overnight drone attack against their hometown of Odesa that took their lives. Some came from different families but lived in the same apartment building in the southern Ukrainian port city. Instead o…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:02 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 100 fallen soldiers.

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 100 soldiers who died fighting against Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War reported on March 15.
10:36 AM

Yermak: Ukrainian, Hungarian officials to meet next week.

Representatives of the Ukrainian and Hungarian governments will hold a bilateral meeting next week, Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said on March 14 following a call with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.