Zelensky: Ukraine stabilizes situation in Kharkiv Oblast amid Russian offensive

Ukrainian forces have managed to stabilize the situation in Kharkiv Oblast over the past day amid Russia's attempts to break through, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 15 in his evening address.

Russia launched a new offensive with a reported 30,000 troops on May 10, targeting Kharkiv Oblast, which is situated near the countries' shared border in northeastern Ukraine.

Zelensky has received reports on the situation on the front line from soldiers and the Defense Ministry throughout the day, he said. The president added that authorities constantly monitor the combat activities in all front-line areas.

Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces continued defensive actions in Kharkiv Oblast, destroying Russian troops with "with all means."

"Artillery, drones, our infantry are working accurately," the head of state added.

The president also mentioned the situation in the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk Oblast and Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, which both remain two of the hottest areas of the front line.

Zelensky said that Russian troops had attempted to disperse Ukrainian units and push them back.

"We react to it exactly as necessary – in every direction, we must have something to respond with to the enemy," Zelensky said.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky said that more Ukrainian forces were deployed to Kharkiv Oblast to defend against Russian assaults in the region.

Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in the Vovchansk direction in Kharkiv Oblast and "partially pushed out enemy forces from the town," according to the General Staff.

Russian troops are continuing to attack Lyptsi, a village 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the Russian border and around 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Vovchansk.