General Staff: Russian forces 'partially pushed out' from Vovchansk

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 15, 2024 3:46 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Police officer Oleksii Kharkivskyi looks at smoke rising from a Russian glide bomb impact site in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on May 11, 2024. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks in the Vovchansk direction in Kharkiv Oblast and "partially pushed out enemy forces from the town," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on May 15.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said earlier the same day that small Russian infantry units had entered the northern part of Vovchansk and were attempting to establish a foothold there.

"Defensive operations continue on the northern and northwestern outskirts," the General Staff said in its report.

The military did not provide further details on the situation in the town.

Russian troops continue attacking in the direction of Lyptsi, a village 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the Russian border and around 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Vovchansk, the report read.

Both Lyptsi and Mala Danylivka – a village on Kharkiv's outskirts – reportedly came under Russian airstrikes over the day.

Russia launched new offensive actions on May 10 in the north of Kharkiv Oblast toward Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, said on air on May 15 that the situation in the region has somewhat stabilized. Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian attacks in the area over the past day, Voloshyn said.

Defense Ministry confirms Russian units entered Vovchansk from north, fighting ongoing
Small Russian infantry units have entered Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast and are trying to gain a foothold in the northern part of town, Defense Ministry spokesperson Dmytro Lazutkin said on air on May 15.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:34 PM

Ukraine deploys more forces to Kharkiv Oblast.

More Ukrainian forces are being deployed to Kharkiv Oblast amid Russia's offensive in the region, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on May 15, following a meeting with top military commanders.
12:57 PM

Mayor: No plans to evacuate Kharkiv.

Speaking on national TV, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said around 6,000 people from the surrounding oblast who lived closer to the front lines had been taken to the city and housed in dormitories.
