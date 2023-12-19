Zelensky suggests Trump's election can strongly affect war

This audio is created with AI assistance

The result of the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election can "very strongly" influence the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference on Dec. 19.

Donald Trump, the former U.S. president and the Republican Party's leading candidate, has repeatedly criticized the level of aid U.S. President Joe Biden's administration provides to Kyiv.

"If the policy of the next president – whoever he is – will be different toward Ukraine, colder or more inward-oriented, if there will be more focus on domestic policy... then I think these signals will greatly affect the course of the war in Ukraine," Zelensky said, during his two-hour press conference.

Should Washington stop supporting Ukraine, it could also negatively affect European aid, the president added.

Trump has broadly criticized Biden's policy on Ukraine and declared he would be able to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine in "24 hours."

In turn, Zelensky invited the former president to visit the country to illustrate such a solution is impossible. Trump refused the offer.

The 2024 U.S. presidential elections are scheduled for Nov. 5 with Biden and Trump being the most likely contenders. According to the latest polls, Trump is the frontrunner.