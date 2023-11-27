Pompeo: US to back Ukraine no matter who wins presidential election

This audio is created with AI assistance

Mike Pompeo, a former U.S. State Secretary in Donald Trump's administration, said in a comment for New Voice on Nov. 27 that whether his former boss or any other candidate wins the 2024 presidential election, the support for Ukraine will continue.

Trump has criticized the level of support the Biden administration throws behind Ukraine, causing concerns in Kyiv about the future of U.S. backing. The former president's allies in Congress have also been stalling additional funding for Ukraine.

Pompeo, who recently joined the directors' board of Ukraine's largest mobile service provider Kyivstar, voiced confidence that Trump would "do the right thing" when it comes to backing Ukraine.

The besieged country should receive what it needs to win, not end up in a stalemate, Republican Pompeo commented while criticizing the Democrat-led administrations of Biden and Barack Obama.

An unconfirmed report by the German tabloid Bild from Nov. 24 claimed that the U.S. is restraining the scope of arms deliveries to quietly push Ukraine to the negotiation table with Russia.

The Biden administration never publicly made such a statement and has repeatedly pledged to back Ukraine as long as necessary.

U.S. support for Kyiv has been growing thin as the White House's $105 billion funding package, including $61 billion for Ukraine, meets opposition from Republican lawmakers.

The Senate announced a vote on the Ukraine aid bill as early as Dec. 4, but some officials believe it would not be passed earlier than 2024.